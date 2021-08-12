Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $634.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The company has a market capitalization of $302.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $636.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

