Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 1,795,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,993. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

