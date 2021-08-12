Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.20. 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $175.29. The company has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

