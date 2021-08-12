Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 6.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 197,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,496. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

