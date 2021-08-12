Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.16. 420,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,725. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

