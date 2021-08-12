Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.34. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 171,824 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $444,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.