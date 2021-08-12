Ellipsis (EPS) Price Reaches $0.67

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $201.50 million and $69.24 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

