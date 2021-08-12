Elrond Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.68 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.96 or 0.00297451 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $75.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00037231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00035942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.98 or 0.02295823 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,229,299 coins and its circulating supply is 19,282,555 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

