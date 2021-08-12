Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Achieves $297,843.45

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $297,843.45 and $98,140.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

