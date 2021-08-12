Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

EMRAF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 10,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869. Emera has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

