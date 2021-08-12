Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.91.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.91. 1,642,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,057. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.42. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$59.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.