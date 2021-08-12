Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.91.

EMA stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.62. The company has a market cap of C$14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.42.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

