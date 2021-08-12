Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $23,507.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,908,148 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

