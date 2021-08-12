Eminer Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded 46% higher against the dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $1.43 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.