Employers (NYSE:EIG) versus Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Financial Review

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Employers has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Employers and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Mercury General.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Employers pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercury General has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and Mercury General’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.66 $119.80 million $3.10 13.50 Mercury General $3.78 billion 0.88 $374.61 million $5.54 10.88

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14% Mercury General 12.29% 13.69% 4.37%

Summary

Mercury General beats Employers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

