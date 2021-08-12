Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0592 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and $106,548.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00140926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00153709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.52 or 0.99601926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00869283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

