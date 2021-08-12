Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.66

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.66 and last traded at $132.66, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 396.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

