Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELEZF. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

