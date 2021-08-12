Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Endo International stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

