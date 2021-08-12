Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. 137,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,626,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $971.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

