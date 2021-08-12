Energi Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $71.89 million and $213,496.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00310814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00035653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,891,990 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

