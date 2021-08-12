Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.48 ($13.50).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ENI opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.22. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.71.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

