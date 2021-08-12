Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $3.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00413959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.00942063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

