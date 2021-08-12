Enigma Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.63 million and $3.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00413959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.00942063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

