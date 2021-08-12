Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

