Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.86% of Entegris worth $142,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,488,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.24 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

