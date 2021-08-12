EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0120 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,256.43 and $37,448.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

