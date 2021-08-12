Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $112.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,131 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

