Enzyme Finance Trading Up 4.6% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00880745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00154519 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

