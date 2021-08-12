Enzyme (MLN) Tops One Day Volume of $31.76 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $93.44 or 0.00210412 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $167.52 million and approximately $31.76 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00154135 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

