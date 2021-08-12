EOSDT Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.67 million and $450.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00140926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00153709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.52 or 0.99601926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00869283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

