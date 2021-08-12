EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $603.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $300.96 and a 1-year high of $618.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.90.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,813 shares of company stock worth $35,432,108 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

