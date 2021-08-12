EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 94,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.