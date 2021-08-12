Equal (EQL) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Equal has a market capitalization of $751,499.46 and approximately $53,275.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

