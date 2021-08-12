Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlas Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 1,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlas by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.