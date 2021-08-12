Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Italk Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Italk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Italk alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company.

TALK stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. Italk has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,182,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.