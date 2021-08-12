Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 8,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Purple Innovation by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

