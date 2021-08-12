Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $277.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

