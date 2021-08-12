Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 16,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 78.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,492 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

