Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Shares of RBA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,649. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$64.17 and a one year high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.74.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

