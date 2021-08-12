Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($18.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

