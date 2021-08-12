Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STERIS plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.55. 5,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02. STERIS has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after buying an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

