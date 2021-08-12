Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 12th (AEO, AEYE, AXP, BECN, BLNK, BSRTF, BYDGF, CAE, CARR, CP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $267.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $207.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $385.00 target price on the stock.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has $25.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has $25.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

