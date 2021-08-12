Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 12th (MMYT, MNSO, MTBC, MYFW, MYSRF, NEPH, NET, NTUS, NUAN, NVCN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 12th:

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

