Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (ABSSF, AHOTF, ALYA, ATSAF, BIRDF, BIREF, BKBEF, BSRTF, BYDGF, CAE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 12th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$102.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.75. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.60. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

