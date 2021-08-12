Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (ABSSF, AHOTF, ALYA, ATSAF, BIRDF, BIREF, BKBEF, BSRTF, BYDGF, CAE)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 12th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.50 to C$62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$102.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.75. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.60. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

