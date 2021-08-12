Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ABNB, ABST, BNTGY, CPYYY, FERG, FOVSY, GMAB, GRWG, HLFFF, JNPKF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 12th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $77.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $26.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.50.

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

