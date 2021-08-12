Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.57. 2,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118,155 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

