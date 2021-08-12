Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

