Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $356.79 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 75.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.15 or 0.00025037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $356.79 million and $6.81 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,516.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.34 or 0.06870091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.85 or 0.01360961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00373310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00578710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00346891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00300683 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

