ESBC Price Hits $0.0277 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $811,823.90 and $56,912.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,562,520 coins and its circulating supply is 29,283,186 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

